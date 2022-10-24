Bradley Walsh makes brutal swipe over Shaun Wallace’s book

Monday’s instalment saw Chaser Darragh “The Menace” Ennis taking on the four hopeful contestants. When he took his seat to face his first opponent, he made a jibe to the book lover Belinda about Shaun Wallace’s own memoir, which The Chase host Bradley Walsh quickly joined in with, suggesting the read will “cure insomnia”.
The episode saw Belinda, Dan, Sabine and Paul try their hand at defeating the Chaser through a series of general knowledge questions.
Mancunian Belinda was first up and had explained during her introduction with Bradley that when she’s not working she enjoys being part of a book club.
Before the Chaser was revealed, the presenter asked Belinda: “Who do you want to take on?”
“I want to take on Jenny [Ryan],” the player replied. “Another northern woman head to head, brains as well as beauty on display.”
“Perfect!” Bradley responded. “Time to face the Chaser.” As Darragh appeared, the presenter added: “Oh no, here he comes all-around science dude.”
“Now, if your book club is ever becoming oversubscribed can I recommend Chasing The Dream, by Shaun Wallace?” Darragh mocked.
“Okay, thank you,” laughed Belinda. Smirking Bradley added: “Yeah that’ll cure your insomnia!”
Shaun released the autobiography in 2018, in which the 62-year-old reflects on his journey to becoming a barrister.
Moving on from the joke, Bradley told Darragh: “Let’s put some money on the table.”
The Menace went on to offer Belinda, who won £6,000 in her cash builder, a high offer of £35,000 and a low of £1,000.
“I do like to gamble, but 35’s not enough, so I’ll take the six please, Brad,” Belinda decided.
“Good for you!” The host stated. “We’ll take the six, Chaser.”
“35’s a lot more than I was offered in seat one but fair enough,” the quizzer and former contestant commented.
Despite Belinda storming through her round against Darragh, luck was ultimately on the Chaser’s side.
Financial investigator Dan won £5,000 in his cash builder, which he chose to play on and returned to the team with the added money.
Paul, a chef from Norwich, achieved £3,000 and just about made it through to join his team.
Sadly, Sabine, who won £5,000 in her first round of questions, was caught by Darragh.
After this, the team faced a tough Final Chase. The three only managed to secure 13 points before Darragh took his turn.
“You were too slow,” he commented ahead of his questions. “Too many pauses and waiting for other people to answer the questions.”
The expert stormed through his round, achieving 13 points with plenty of time to spare.
Sadly for Belinda, Dan and Paul, the chase was over and the trio left with nothing.
The Chase airs weekdays from 5pm on ITV.
