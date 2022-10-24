Bradley Walsh makes brutal swipe over Shaun Wallace’s book

Monday’s instalment saw Chaser Darragh “The Menace” Ennis taking on the four hopeful contestants. When he took his seat to face his first opponent, he made a jibe to the book lover Belinda about Shaun Wallace’s own memoir, which The Chase host Bradley Walsh quickly joined in with, suggesting the read will “cure insomnia”.

The episode saw Belinda, Dan, Sabine and Paul try their hand at defeating the Chaser through a series of general knowledge questions.

Mancunian Belinda was first up and had explained during her introduction with Bradley that when she’s not working she enjoys being part of a book club.

Before the Chaser was revealed, the presenter asked Belinda: “Who do you want to take on?”

“I want to take on Jenny [Ryan],” the player replied. “Another northern woman head to head, brains as well as beauty on display.”

