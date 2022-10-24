BT offers you free broadband and that’s not even the best part





It’s not often you get something for nothing but that’s exactly what BT is offering customers right now. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) has launched a deal that beams the web into living rooms without those who sign up needing to pay a penny for the privilege.

The offer is available across the whole swather of plans including BT’s Fibre Essential, Fibre 1 and Fibre 2 options. Anyone hitting the buy button before the end of October will then get internet access for free plus BT is even scrapping its usual £29.99 upfront fee. Of course, like all things in life, there is a catch as this epic deal only lasts for the first three months before things return to the usual monthly price. That means you’ll pay nothing until February 2023 with prices then starting from £28.99 for basic speeds. Even with that caveat, these are still attractive options and mean there’s nothing to pay until the start of next year.

Here are all the deals and what is included: BT Fibre Essential

OFFER: Free for 3 months

SPEEDS: Up to 36Mbps – fast enough for basic streaming

PRICE: After 3 months you’ll pay £28.99 per month

CONTRACT: 24 months – no upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL HERE BT Fibre 1

OFFER: Free for 3 months

SPEEDS: Up to 50Mbps – fast enough for 4K streaming

PRICE: After 3 months you’ll pay £29.99 per month

CONTRACT: 24 months – no upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL HERE BT Fibre 2

OFFER: Free for 3 months

SPEEDS: Up to 70Mbps – fast enough for busy homes

PRICE: After 3 months you’ll pay £33.99 per month

CONTRACT: 24 months – no upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL HERE

If that sounds good there’s even better news for those signing up. Along with beaming the web into homes, BT is offering customers a new broadband and TV deal that also features full Netflix access and even a swathe of premium channels from Sky including Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and Sky Witness or just £6 per month. If you thought that was good things get even better as there’s also a BT TV Box Pro thrown in as well with this device offering the ability to record 600 hours of content along with beaming shows to the big screen in full 4K definition. BT says that the £6 offer lasts for the first three months of the deal.