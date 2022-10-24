Call of Duty legend Scump reveals engagement to long-term girlfriend – Dexerto

Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner revealed his engagement to long-term girlfriend Isabelle in a series of social media posts on October 22.

Scump is one of Call of Duty’s most loved professional players, with millions of fans following the King’s professional career and sticking around for his content and personality.

He is set to compete in another Call of Duty League season when the Modern Warfare 2 cycle kicks off in December.

However, before that, he revealed a major development in his personal life by announcing his engagement to long-term girlfriend Isabelle.

His Instagram story showed the CoD World Champion on a late-night boat tour that preceded a proposal.

He later confirmed the engagement on Twitter, captioning photos of him on one knee with “She said yes!”.

A second tweet shared more snaps of the happy couple, this time captioning the post “The Abners.”

Congratulations messages flooded in, with long-time colleague and friend H3CZ saying: “Congrats to both of you, I’m so happy for you both” and “The Family keeps growing.”

A reply from teammate Shotzzy had Scump joking that he had to end his Halo World Championships watch party stream early in order to propose.

Elsewhere, congratulations also came from former CoD caster CouRage, former teammate Envoy and streamer TimTheTatman.

Scump confirmed the pair’s relationship back in summer 2019, introducing Isabelle and saying: “We’ve been dating for a while now, but I’ve never introduced her to the Twitter world (she doesn’t have one) but she came to her first event and loved it!”

Now the pair are engaged, we’re sure she’ll be attending many more events in the years to come.