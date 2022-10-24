Chelsea and Monaco reach agreement as new director of football found





Chelsea are reportedly set to name Laurence Stewart as their technical director, having reached an agreement with AS Monaco. His arrival will be a major step at Stamford Bridge as Todd Boehly looks to revamp the hierarchy.

According to The Athletic, an agreement is now ‘in place’ that will see Stewart return to the Premier League after a short spell away. He has previously worked with Everton, Manchester City and the FA, and is now being tasked with a significant role with the Blues. Stewart has impressed over the past few years at Monaco, playing a significant role in a multi club model – just as Boehly would like to implement at his newly-acquired Chelsea. Stewart will be working closely with Christopher Vivell, who is set to be announced as their technical director after he left his post at RB Leipzig. The double arrival will be a major step in Boehly’s overhaul, along with Graham Potter in the dugout, and could mark an important point in the future of Chelsea. READ MORE: Man Utd owners the Glazers are ready to take the biggest transfer gamble

Speaking last year about the multi-system at Monaco, which presumably caught the attention of Boehly, Stewart told Training Ground Guru: “When we came to Monaco last summer the club had had two disappointing seasons, with ninth and 17th place finishes, so there was a real desire to improve the performance of the team. “When we arrived we tried to understand the current processes, the ways of working and the individuals, and then went about formulating how that aligned with the way we wanted to work, where it differed and what steps we could take. We made investment in certain areas – scouts, performance analysis, the tools we use, data, information – to be able to work in the way we wanted.” DON’T MISS

Tottenham risk losing ever-present star vs Liverpool clash due to suspension issue

Keane throws Ferdinand and Scholes under the bus in heated Ronaldo row with Neville

What Ronaldo has told Man Utd players about being stuck on the bench

Boehly appears to have put the foundations in place for a future of success at Chelsea, whilst also marking the end of the Roman Abrahmovich era – who sold the club earlier this year after his assets were frozen due to his ties with Vladimir Putin. The Blues owner is also keen to mark his arrival with a marquee signing, so he will certainly hold talks with Stewart and Potter about who fits the bill in that regard. Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily discussed over the summer, though then-manager Thomas Tuchel opted against bringing the Manchester United star into his dugout at that point. Whether that interest is reignited in January remains to be seen, or if Stewart and Vivell arrive with a new vision.