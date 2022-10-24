Cristiano Ronaldo can copy Thierry Henry and get perfect homecoming

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of Old Trafford in January, with his Manchester United homecoming proving to be an absolute disaster. The ace has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and was dropped from the matchday squad for his side’s clash with Chelsea on Saturday after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham in midweek and storming out of the stadium before the match had even ended. But Ronaldo could take a leaf out of Thierry Henry’s book, after the Frenchman returned to Arsenal for a second spell in 2012, and finally enjoy the homecoming he deserves at Real Madrid.
Ronaldo put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with the Red Devils last August after 12 years away from the club. He bagged 24 goals in his maiden campaign back in the Premier League but came under fire from all angles as United exited the cup competitions in the early rounds and failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League.
The 37-year-old pushed for a move away from United ahead of the new campaign but was forced to stay put when he was faced with a paucity of realistic transfer options. The blockbuster star has started just three Premier League games this season, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial moving above him in the attacking hierarchy. And his petulance during the closing stages of the Tottenham showdown could be the final straw for all parties.
Despite his recent struggles in the north west, Ronaldo will be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever walk the planet long after he’s retired from the game. And a return to the Bernabeu Stadium could be just what he needs at this stage of his career.
Kylian Mbappe appears to be Real’s primary target, with the France international looking for a way out of Paris Saint-Germain. But the 23-year-old could be forced to stay in Paris for the time being after only penning a new deal in May. So Ronaldo could join Real in January until the end of next season and play out the final chapter of his illustrious career in front of fans who adore him.
And if the Portugal international did that, he would be following in the footsteps of Henry, who returned to Arsenal for a brief loan spell during the autumn of his career. Henry won two Premier League titles and four top-flight Golden Boots during his first spell in north London between 1999 and 2007, before leaving to join Barcelona. And at the start of 2012, he returned on loan from MLS side New York Red Bulls.
After scoring 226 goals in 369 games for the Gunners the first time round, he managed to find the back of the net on another two occasions during seven more games for the club. And he will always have legendary status at the Emirates Stadium.
