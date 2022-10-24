Cristiano Ronaldo can copy Thierry Henry and get perfect homecoming

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of Old Trafford in January, with his Manchester United homecoming proving to be an absolute disaster. The ace has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and was dropped from the matchday squad for his side’s clash with Chelsea on Saturday after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham in midweek and storming out of the stadium before the match had even ended. But Ronaldo could take a leaf out of Thierry Henry’s book, after the Frenchman returned to Arsenal for a second spell in 2012, and finally enjoy the homecoming he deserves at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with the Red Devils last August after 12 years away from the club. He bagged 24 goals in his maiden campaign back in the Premier League but came under fire from all angles as United exited the cup competitions in the early rounds and failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League.

The 37-year-old pushed for a move away from United ahead of the new campaign but was forced to stay put when he was faced with a paucity of realistic transfer options. The blockbuster star has started just three Premier League games this season, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial moving above him in the attacking hierarchy. And his petulance during the closing stages of the Tottenham showdown could be the final straw for all parties.

Despite his recent struggles in the north west, Ronaldo will be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever walk the planet long after he’s retired from the game. And a return to the Bernabeu Stadium could be just what he needs at this stage of his career.

MUST READ: Chelsea’s four worst players vs Man Utd as Graham Potter spurns chance to make statement