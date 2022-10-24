David Beckham on how Lionesses inspired daughter Harper

The Lionesses will be awarded a gong at the Pride of Britain Awards with TSB on Monday evening. Footballing legend David Beckham has rushed to praise the England team for inspiring a new generation of young women with their impressive performance at the Euros 2022. The father-of-four admitted their win has lead to Harper playing more football with him.
David will appear in a video tribute to the Lionesses at the star-studded awards ceremony,
He tells the team: “There was a real unity with the team, the excitement was building and these stadiums were full of families.”
He went on to give a personal thanks, sharing how they inspired Harper.
“Thank you very much, girls for inspiring my daughter and making her kick a ball around again with her dad.”
READ MORE: Laura Kuenssberg and Penny Mordaunt ‘car crash’ interview sparks fury
In an extended interview, David spoke of how he followed the team’s success while on a family holiday, providing a rare insight on his relationship with his daughter.
“For me personally, having a daughter, I want her to look up to inspiring people,” he said.
“They inspired a whole generation, a new generation.
“The amount of girls I was seeing in parks playing football, my daughter wanted to go out and play.
“To do it now, in our country, in front of our fans, I don’t think as a player there is any better moment to do it.”
David added: “I just want to say congratulations to the girls for winning this Pride of Britain award, an amazing, amazing achievement.”
Lionesses Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Ellie Roebuck, Fran Kirby, Hannah Hampton, Jill Scott, Leah Williamson, Millie Bright and Rachel Daly will all be walking the red carpet at London’s Grosvenor House.
They are among those being honoured for their extraordinary achievements.
Source link