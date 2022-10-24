David Beckham on how Lionesses inspired daughter Harper

The Lionesses will be awarded a gong at the Pride of Britain Awards with TSB on Monday evening. Footballing legend David Beckham has rushed to praise the England team for inspiring a new generation of young women with their impressive performance at the Euros 2022. The father-of-four admitted their win has lead to Harper playing more football with him.

David will appear in a video tribute to the Lionesses at the star-studded awards ceremony,

He tells the team: “There was a real unity with the team, the excitement was building and these stadiums were full of families.”

He went on to give a personal thanks, sharing how they inspired Harper.

“Thank you very much, girls for inspiring my daughter and making her kick a ball around again with her dad.”

