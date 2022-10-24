E10 branded as ‘another disaster’ and ‘useless’ for drivers

E10 petrol has been branded as “another disaster” and “useless” for motorists by several Express.co.uk readers. The new fuel was first introduced in England, Scotland and Wales in September 2021.
Around 95 percent of petrol cars are already compatible with E10 petrol, but the Government’s campaign promotes checker to enable drivers to see if their car can use it.
However, many Express.co.uk readers have not been yet convinced about the new compound.
One reader said they would “pick E5 every time” as it was “better for combustion and efficiency”.
Readers were reacting to the motoring YouTube channel ‘Number 27’ that warned E10 could come with fuel efficiency issues.
Flivoless said: “There would appear to be two winners with this E10 fuel, the petrol companies as they will sell more fuel and the Government by way of tax on the additional fuel.
“I can’t see any real benefit whatsoever to the climate for the same reasons.”
Reader Backfire added: “This is what happens when politicians, not engineers, get involved with this stuff.
“All these ‘green’ panic moves will cost the country, and therefore us, a fortune.”
NotinEU2 said: “Not long ago millions of us changed to using diesel because we were told it was the green option because of better fuel economy. Now diesel is the devil and we’re told to buy a fuel that costs more for less mileage.”
The DfT has previously said the new petrol would reduce CO2 emissions by around 750,000 tonnes. They warned this would be the equivalent of removing 350,000 vehicles off the road in one go.
The RAC warns cars built before 2002 are advised to not use E10 fuel as they will likely be incompatible.
However, E10 compatible parts were only mandated from 2011 meaning many more older vehicles may be unable to use it.
