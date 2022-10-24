E10 branded as ‘another disaster’ and ‘useless’ for drivers

E10 petrol has been branded as “another disaster” and “useless” for motorists by several Express.co.uk readers. The new fuel was first introduced in England, Scotland and Wales in September 2021.

Around 95 percent of petrol cars are already compatible with E10 petrol, but the Government’s campaign promotes checker to enable drivers to see if their car can use it.

However, many Express.co.uk readers have not been yet convinced about the new compound.

One reader said they would “pick E5 every time” as it was “better for combustion and efficiency”.

Readers were reacting to the motoring YouTube channel ‘Number 27’ that warned E10 could come with fuel efficiency issues.

