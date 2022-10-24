EastEnders spoilers: Jay Brown struggles as Lola undergoes surgery

EastEnders announced earlier this month that Lola would be at the centre of a heartbreaking tumour storyline.

The BBC soap is working alongside Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Speaking about the hard-hitting storyline, Lola star Danielle said: “It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts. Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heart-breaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

“They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

EastEnders airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.