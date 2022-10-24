Fernando Alonso car sent flying after scary high-speed crash

Fernando Alonso was sent flying through the air after a massive crash at the United States Grand Prix. Alonso was airborne after striking the back of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and smashing into the barrier on the outside of the track.

When asked if he was okay after the incident, Alonso responded: “Yes mate. Very late move.” After the accident, Stroll simply said: “I crashed.”

The impact destroyed the front end of the Alpine and littered debris over the racing line, bringing out the safety car. Alonso pointed the blame at Stroll for the accident over team radio moments after the shunt.

Alonso was behind Stroll on the restart and tried to pass the Canadian down the back straight. However, Stroll moved across to the left at the last moment which sent the Spaniard over the top of his car.

He managed to get behind the pack and restart the race but Stroll was forced to retire. Race stewards have confirmed the incident will be investigated after the race for causing a collision.

But the accident appeared to cause issues across the grid with McLaren reporting Lando Norris had also picked up damage in the accident. McLaren team principal Zak Brown revealed the issue wasn’t severe but is certainly a worry for the 22-year-old.

Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle had raised concerns about debris on the track and had called for a red flag to enable marshals to conduct a full clean-up operation. But drivers seemed less worried with Sebastian Vettel suggesting the racing line looked clean.

He said: “The debris didn’t look too bad there. They get rid of the main pieces I think the wind will take care of the rest.”