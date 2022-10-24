Focus on Web3 as Farfetch announces first Dream Assembly Base Camp cohort — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Dream Assembly Base Camp will, according to a press release, “provide a cohort of the most promising Web3 startups in the luxury fashion and lifestyle sectors with a curated programme of mentorship, networking and support in order to help drive the future of Web3 luxury commerce”.

Martin Avetisyan, Chief Growth Officer, Farfetch, says: “Web3 is still a nascent industry and there’s so much more to develop and discover.”

“The Dream Assembly Base Camp programme is dedicated to supporting the best entrepreneurs and teams to scale to the next level of their development, working in partnership with the industry to design the applications and experiences that will help define the potential of Web3.”

“We’re delighted to be launching and supporting this cohort in partnership with Outlier Ventures who have been backing start-up founders since 2014 and have unrivalled experience in the industry.”

Carol Hilsum, Senior Director of Product Innovation, Farfetch, adds: “We had an incredible response to our call for applications – the community is filled with extraordinary talent and visionary entrepreneurs.”

“The eight companies we have selected for the first cohort all show great potential in shaping the future of Web3 luxury commerce.”

Jamie Burke, Founder and CEO, Outlier Ventures, comments: “Because Web3 is both a technological but also cultural movement allowing for new forms of digital scarcity it’s no surprise the fashion and luxury industry have been its first movers.”

“However, to go beyond single NFT drops and campaigns requires a platform with the scale and capabilities of Farfetch to help to extend Web3 to the very core of the industry’s value chain as a whole. Partnering with their Dream Assembly accelerator,”

“Outlier Ventures brings its unparalleled deep knowledge and network to support startups to design, build and launch industry defining solutions with Farfetch and its vast list of clients.”

The remote 12 week programme will cover topics including luxury commerce, token design and economics, product roadmap, and NFT and community strategy.