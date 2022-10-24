George Harrison Said the Rock Press Tried to ‘Kill’ Bob Dylan

George Harrison claimed the rock press tried to “kill” Bob Dylan. The former Beatle knew what it felt like to have the press eat you alive. However, he defended his friend as much as he could.
The Beatle defended Dylan after he began playing electric guitar
From the start, Dylan amazed George with everything he did. Whether Dylan sang folk, rock, or country, George loved it all. Other fans weren’t as open-minded.
George attended Dylan’s performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May 1965. Dylan walked on stage with an electric guitar.
In Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, Joshua M. Greene wrote that the move prompted boos from fans “who viewed the switch from acoustic as a betrayal of his folk purity.”
He continued, “George called those who walked out of the concert ‘idiots’ and argued ‘it was all still pure Dylan, and he has to find out his own directions. If he felt he wanted electrification, that’s the way he has to do it. Who’s laying down the rules?’
“Dylan had started his career with folk songs and protest music but by 1966 had moved away from pointing fingers at others and begun examining himself,” Greene continued. George was entering a period of self-examination then too, which was another reason he defended his friend and idol.
George would’ve fought in Dylan’s corner until he was bruised and battered, even if it meant going up against the rock press.