Globe first to bring Filipinos to the metaverse – BusinessMirror

As the Philippines’ leading digital solutions platform, Globe has delivered many pioneering innovations in the digital space to empower Filipinos and drive inclusive growth.

This year, it marked another milestone: Globe is the first telco and digital solutions platform to bring Filipinos to the metaverse.

Enriching engagements

Through its own platform Virtual Hangouts and partnerships with global metaverse pioneers, Globe lets customers explore limitless possibilities and enjoy life-changing experiences, especially in the areas of entertainment, arts, and livelihood.

“We believe that innovation is meaningful if it can uplift the lives of Filipinos. We see the metaverse as an opportunity for Filipinos to take part in a vibrant digital economy so they can have greater control over their lives. They can live, play and earn without boundaries through the metaverse,” said Pia Gonzalez-Colby, Globe Chief Marketing Officer.

Launched in September, Globe’s VH Metaverse is the first metaverse platform that delivers a “phygital” experience, bringing together the physical and digital worlds to give customers a whole new way to interact with their favorite communities powered by Globe. It allows users to create their avatars, chat with each other, make video calls, and participate in interactive activities within the portal.

On top of this, VH Metaverse hosts an exclusive virtual space for Globe employees called The Globe Hangout Tower. As employees work on a hybrid set-up, the place provides phygital employee activations such as a livestream room for company events and internal quests for exclusive prizes.

Powered by partnerships

Globe also made NFTs more accessible to Filipinos by creating a limited edition Gudi Squad NFT that served as a music festival pass at the 917 GMusic Fest in September. This was done in partnership with all-in-one Web 3 mobile platform MetaverseGo, and it sold out in 24 hours.

“Globe has grown far beyond basic connectivity services to provide digital lifestyle solutions that evolve with the modern Filipino consumer. We felt Web3 was the natural extension to this. The GDay NFTs are a great example of introducing NFTs to first time web3 consumers in a way that grants digital ownership that translates to real world benefits, enables continuing access to Globe’s upcoming experiences in the Metaverse, and builds lifestyle-based communities in new ways,” said MetaverseGo CEO Ash Mandhyan during the G Summit event led by Globe Business.

Aside from powering up the G Music Fest, MetaverseGo introduced NFTs and Web3 to gamers during the G Battle Zone Final, an esports tournament held as part of the 917 GDay celebration. Attendees who signed up were able to mint their own photos as NFTs.

Globe was also the first brand in the Philippines to partner with BUD App, the largest open metaverse platform, to create 3D interactive content for G Music Fest, including avatar personalization and chat, voice, and emotes functionalities. The Globe X BUD Virtual World allows users to visit the G Music Fest grounds’ digital twin virtually, interact and socialize, and even participate in photo challenges within the platform.

Earning and learning

Likewise, Globe and MetaverseGo have unlocked earning opportunities in the metaverse.

Play-to-Earn (P2E) has been serving as a supplementary income source for many Filipinos since the onset of the pandemic. To support this, the two parties have launched first in market products that let Globe Prepaid and TM customers get free 1GB for MetaverseGo access. All Globe mobile and Home Prepaid WiFi customers also get access to MetaverseGo premium features.

Globe also rewards its loyal subscribers with cryptocurrency in partnership with Coins.ph. For as low as five Globe Rewards points, Globe customers can jumpstart their crypto journey by redeeming crypto vouchers via the Globe One app. To date, 61,000 redemptions using Globe rewards points have been processed.

Customers are also encouraged to learn more about cryptocurrency, NFTs and P2E through learning sessions similar to the ones Metaverse offered during G Battle Zone, Globe’s esports tournament held in September.

“Similar to how we introduced Free Facebook, Data as Currency and other digital innovations to Filipinos, we believe that the metaverse is an innovation that will uplift us all. New technologies can be daunting, but as in the past, Globe makes adopting and adapting to new technologies truly enjoyable, relatable, and very much relevant to the customers,” Colby said.

Metaverse for Business

The metaverse is not only for consumers. It also opens up opportunities for businesses of all sizes such as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as shared by MetaverseGo CEO Ash Mandhyan during the G Summit event led by Globe Business.

The event, also part of 917 festivities, aimed to help empower MSME leaders in finding the extraordinary leader within themselves and breaking beyond their boundaries. The event gathered 679 MSME leaders and customers online and on-ground.

Mandhyan said: “Web3 technology has incredible capabilities for businesses to reach and engage customers in innovative ways, but it historically hasn’t been easy to create executions that appeal to more than just crypto early adopters.”

Globe’s foray into the metaverse is aligned with its long-standing purpose of uplifting customers’ lives and enhancing the way they live, whether through work, learning, play, or making connections.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.