Here’s What Everyone Wore To The 2022 WACO Wearable Art Gala

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson celebrated their WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center’s fifth anniversary with a star-studded event called the Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, Oct. 22.
With “Step into Harlem Nights” as the theme, here’s how celebrities expressed their style on the red carpet:
8.
Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon
13.
Magic and Cookie Johnson
18.
Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, and their son, Slater Vance
21.
Rebecca and Terry Crews
26.
Bobby and Alicia Brown
28.
Vanessa Bell Calloway
29.
Cheryl “Salt” James of Salt-N-Pepa
31.
LL Cool J, Simone Smith, and their daughters
35.
Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson
37.
And last, but certainly not least, Beyoncé and Jay Z
Which look was your favorite? Tell us about it in the comments below!
Source link