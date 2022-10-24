Categories
Here’s What Everyone Wore To The 2022 WACO Wearable Art Gala


Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson celebrated their WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center’s fifth anniversary with a star-studded event called the Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, Oct. 22.

With “Step into Harlem Nights” as the theme, here’s how celebrities expressed their style on the red carpet:

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

Magic and Cookie Johnson

Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, and their son, Slater Vance

Rebecca and Terry Crews

Bobby and Alicia Brown

Vanessa Bell Calloway

Cheryl “Salt” James of Salt-N-Pepa

LL Cool J, Simone Smith, and their daughters

Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson

And last, but certainly not least, Beyoncé and Jay Z

