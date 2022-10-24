ITV viewers slam Ranvir Singh’s ’embarrassing’ quizshow

@cliffordh expressed: “The ‘Well done is getting on my nerves. Will not be watching #Riddiculous again.”

Whilst @NSWMongoose said: “Why does the presenter sound so patronising when she says “well done!” when the contestants get a question right or in conversation? Yeah, not a fan of #Riddiculous sorry.”

However, not all viewers had harsh words to say against the show, with Liz Gallagher praising: “@henrywlewis loving #Riddiculous with you & @ranvir01.” (sic)

The premise of the hour-long episodes sees the three teams go head to head, answering quick-fire general knowledge questions to win as much money as they can.