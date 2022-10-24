Kate and William ‘stressed’ as they lose chance to ‘settle’ into home





Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Prince William were rocked by the Queen’s death just weeks after their family moved to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate bringing them closer to the monarch. The Prince and Princess of Wales are “stressed” and “under pressure” after not getting a chance to settle into their new home, royal author Katie Nicholl has claimed.

Speaking on TalkTV’s Royal Tea, host Sarah Hewson said: “Katie, you said this week she has been under pressure, she has been stressed of late and that William and Kate have not had the settling-in period they might have been hoping for of their new life.” Ms Nicholl said: “Absolutely. They’ve said that themselves… that this hasn’t been the settling period that they had hoped for. “Of course, they made that big move just after the summer holidays to move to Windsor. “A significant and pretty bold move leaving Kensington Palace, enrolling the children in new schools, setting up a new life for themselves in Windsor. READ MORE: Queen’s dresser sparked ‘dissent in the ranks’ over tiara demands

“I think really so that they could be below the radar and have this normal family life which they are pretty successful in having. “Of course, no one could have expected that the Queen would have died just at the start of all of that. “Very, very difficult times. I think behind the scenes there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family.” It comes as the Prince of Wales has no plans to stage an investiture ceremony to formally mark receiving his new title, it has emerged.

William’s father was officially invested with the title Prince of Wales by the Queen during an event staged at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969. During the elaborate ceremony the Queen placed a coronet on Charles’ head and helped arrange robes around his shoulders, and he pledged allegiance to his mother with the words: “I, Charles, Prince of Wales do become your liege man of life and limb.” The Prince and Princess of Wales have begun their first visit to Wales since receiving their titles, travelling to Anglesey where they made their first home as newlyweds and where they took Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. It is understood William has no plans for “any kind” of an investiture like the ceremony staged for the King, and is focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time. DON’T MISS King Charles hopes Charlotte will look after him when he is ‘very old’ [INSIGHT]

A royal source said in the aftermath of the Queen’s death: “The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.” A few days after the Queen’s death, William spoke via telephone with Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, a conversation where William mentioned his “deep affection for Wales”. The prince, who served as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot when living on Anglesey with his wife Kate, “expressed his and the Princess of Wales’s honour in being asked by the King to serve the Welsh people”.