Kate Garraway dazzles in dress as she puts on brave face

Kate Garraway, 55, has dazzled in a fabulous red dress designed. The vibrant number highlighted the presenter’s refusal to give in to her personal woes, as she hit the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 in London tonight.

Kate’s daywear dress also featured decorative, elbow-length sleeve stripes, subtly padded shoulders and a flattering empire waist.

Posting a full-length snap of Kate’s latest look on Instagram, ITV stylist Debbie Harper gave fans a closer look at her outfit, which included navy stilettos under her dress and the sweetest chain bracelet.

As for her hair and makeup, Kate rocked her go-to bouncy bob to complement her natural complexion.

At the National Television Awards earlier this year, Kate gave a speech before which she introduced her daughter Darcey and went on to share that Derek was “fighting” in hospital and that he would be returning home.