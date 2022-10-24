Kate is a ‘far better fit’ for Queen than Camilla – claim

Undertaking the role of Queen is no easy feat, but who will thrive more in the role, Camilla or Princess Kate? Astrologer Jessica Adams spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about the capabilities of both royals destined for queendom.
Jessica began by explaining that according to astrology, Camilla is more suitable for the role of Queen.
She told Express.co.uk: “Camilla is thoroughly royal with seven horoscope factors in Leo, the sign of the lion.”
According to Jessica, Camilla’s true regal persona comes out behind closed doors as opposed to in public.
She explained: “Camilla is heavily Leo and so – away from the cameras – commanding, entitled and regal.
“Suitability for the role of Queen is best decided by Leo factors and here Camilla is born to rule.”
While Princess Kate is “a perfect professional” and will always deliver what her role calls for, Camilla is more “natural” when it comes to being a Queen.
Indeed, according to the expert, the current Queen Consort “hardly has to try”.
Camilla can be compared to many royal women with Leo characteristics, claimed the astrologer.
“She shares Leo traits with Princess Anne (haughty) and Meghan (Princess Syndrome).”
She is also “born for luxury”, much like the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.
However, despite the fact that Camilla is a natural born Queen with all these typical Leo traits, Jessica predicted that her reign would not be smooth.
She stated: “Destiny will play a part, though, as she is not going to find the path to the crown easy and fate may take her off it.
“It just so happens that she is starting her journey on the cycle which saw the end of the monarchy in France.
“There will be many people in Britain who push for the same and this time the currents are with them.”
Indeed, there are “problems ahead for ‘Queen Camilla’ – as some are already calling her”, claimed Jessica.
These are due to arise in 2024, as “people power will be against her in a cycle not seen since the French Revolution”, which brought the monarchy to its knees.
But it won’t just be Camilla who is affected by the predicted uprising, Jessica suggested.
“The challenges will involve her natural-born children as well as her stepchildren – and their children too.”
As for Kate, who will succeed Camilla, she might make a more suitable Queen after all, due to the resistance to the monarchy.
Jessica concluded: “Kate has much easier cycles long-term than Camilla and although she would be a less natural monarch, she would also be under far less pressure.
“That would make her a far better fit for a kingdom that does not look united at all from March 2023.”
