Kate is a ‘far better fit’ for Queen than Camilla – claim

Undertaking the role of Queen is no easy feat, but who will thrive more in the role, Camilla or Princess Kate? Astrologer Jessica Adams spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about the capabilities of both royals destined for queendom.

Jessica began by explaining that according to astrology, Camilla is more suitable for the role of Queen.

She told Express.co.uk: “Camilla is thoroughly royal with seven horoscope factors in Leo, the sign of the lion.”

According to Jessica, Camilla’s true regal persona comes out behind closed doors as opposed to in public.

She explained: “Camilla is heavily Leo and so – away from the cameras – commanding, entitled and regal.

