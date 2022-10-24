King Charles hopes Charlotte will look after him when he is ‘very old’





King Charles described his oldest granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, as “beautiful” during a visit to his model town, Poundbury, in Dorset a few days after her birth. The then Prince of Wales revealed he was hoping Kate and Prince William have a girl for a heartbreaking reason. He said: “She is beautiful.

“I was hoping for a granddaughter – someone to look after me when I am very old.” Charles added that he “intends to spoil” her rotten. It comes as the King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday, May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. READ MORE: King Charles should be ‘very, very worried’ about Harry’s new book

It has not yet been confirmed who will attend the ceremony and whether or not Harry and Meghan will be among those invited, or whether they will be able to attend since it will be their eldest child’s birthday. More than 2,000 people are set to fill the Abbey to see both Charles and Harry’s stepmother, the Queen Consort, being crowned. Buckingham Palace said the date of May 6 was chosen in consultation with the Government, the Church of England and the Royal Household, but no further details have been given on why it was picked. It has not yet been confirmed whether or not there will be an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion – a matter which is decided on by the Government.

The Duchess also accused an unnamed member of the Royal Family of making a racist remark about Archie’s skin tone before he was born. Charles’s accession to the throne means Archie, who lives in California with Harry and Meghan and his one-year-old sister Lilibet, is technically now a prince. But it has not been confirmed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or Buckingham Palace whether he will use the title of prince or whether Lili will use that of Princess. May 6 was also the wedding anniversary of the late Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who married in 1960. Margaret divorced her husband, the Earl of Snowdon, in 1978.