King’s 100th birthday telegram is ‘more intimate’ than late Queen’s

King Charles and Queen Camilla signed the new royal birthday cards celebrating 100 years of age at Buckingham Palace. The posting of messages to mark significant birthdays and anniversaries is a tradition that dates back to 1917 and the reign of King George V.

This was when those celebrating their 100th birthday or 60th wedding anniversary were sent a telegram of good wishes from His Majesty.

Thousands of birthday and wedding anniversary cards are sent from Buckingham Palace every year to those celebrating their 100th and 105th birthday and every year thereafter, and to those celebrating their 60th, 65th, 70th wedding anniversaries and so on.

During Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, approximately 1.3 million cards were sent to mark birthdays and anniversaries across the UK, the Realms and the Overseas Territories.

The photograph of The King and The Queen Consort that appears on the new birthday cards was taken in the summer of 2018.

