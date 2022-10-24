King’s 100th birthday telegram is ‘more intimate’ than late Queen’s

King Charles and Queen Camilla signed the new royal birthday cards celebrating 100 years of age at Buckingham Palace. The posting of messages to mark significant birthdays and anniversaries is a tradition that dates back to 1917 and the reign of King George V.
This was when those celebrating their 100th birthday or 60th wedding anniversary were sent a telegram of good wishes from His Majesty.
Thousands of birthday and wedding anniversary cards are sent from Buckingham Palace every year to those celebrating their 100th and 105th birthday and every year thereafter, and to those celebrating their 60th, 65th, 70th wedding anniversaries and so on.
During Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, approximately 1.3 million cards were sent to mark birthdays and anniversaries across the UK, the Realms and the Overseas Territories.
The photograph of The King and The Queen Consort that appears on the new birthday cards was taken in the summer of 2018.
Body language expert Judi James spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse the new photo of the King and Queen, and also compare it with the former royal 100th birthday card which featured the late Elizabeth II.
Judi claimed: “There’s a huge change of message here, with Charles promoting a much more intimate, family vibe than his mother.
“The late Queen seemed to understand that people receiving her cards of 100th birthday congratulation would be her contemporaries.
“They had grown up together and lived through a World War and so a more formal, regal image would hit the right note.”
Judi suggested: “King Charles and Camilla, however, have chosen a very closely bonded and evenly mirrored pose of themselves standing fondly together as a couple.
“Their facial expressions ooze warmth and kindness, making it the kind of photo an elderly person might like to have of their own family.
“The status signals are less regal and more approachable-looking.”
King Charles is due to greet the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday afternoon to ask him to form a government in his name, the first time the King has had to do so in his reign.
