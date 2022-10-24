Krafft 8 Offers Sensory-Friendly Movies | WGRT

If you or a loved one has a sensitivity to loud sounds or particular light levels, it can sometimes be difficult to go to a movie theater and enjoy the experience. Krafft 8 in Port Huron is offering its guests a chance to have the movie theater experience in a sensory-friendly environment.

On the last Wednesday of each month beginning October 26th – April 26th, 2023, Krafft 8 will be showing discounted movies in the sensory friendly format. Lights will be a little brighter in the theater, the volume will be turned down lower, and talking is welcomed. This month’s movie will be Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, with a different movie being shown each month.

For more information visit: https://www.gqtmovies.com/sensory.

Reporting for WGRT – Choze Powell