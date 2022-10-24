Linda Marie Cottrell Thompson, 73, of Glendale, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at U of L Hospital in Louisville.

She was born in Elizabethtown to Bill Cothern and Vera Marie Dixon Cothern Watts. She was a retired seamstress for E-Town Sportswear.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William (Billy) Lee Cothern; and a sister, Sue Riggs.

Survivors include her husband, Carl D. Thompson of Glendale; two sons, Ricky (Theresa White) Cottrell of Upton and Roger (Michelle) Cottrell of Sonora; two stepsons, Doug (Rebecca) Thompson of Brandenburg and Carl Mark (Krystal) Thompson of Midway; a stepdaughter, Marilyn (Donnie) Barr of White Mills; two sisters, Judy Young and Teresa Hawkins, both of Hodgenville; four grandchildren, Mickey Cottrell, Miranda (Mandy) Butler, Stefan Cottrell and Dalton Cottrell; eight stepgrandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Randy Logsdon officiating. Burial follows in Brackett Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefunerahomehome.com.