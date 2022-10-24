Live football on Sky Sports – games, dates, kick-off times

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche is the studio guest for Monday Night Football as West Ham take on Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm.
Dyche will join Jamie Carragher and David Jones as they discuss Bournemouth’s revival under Gary O’Neil and Aston Villa’s positive response to the sacking of Steven Gerrard.
Also on the agenda, is Nottingham Forest’s win over Liverpool and Eddie Howe’s transformation of Newcastle after a big win at Tottenham on Sunday.
LIVE FOOTBALL ON SKY SPORTS
Monday October 24
West Ham vs Bournemouth – Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday October 25
Burnley vs Norwich – Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday October 26
Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol Rovers – League One, kick-off 8pm
Friday October 28
Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin – Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Birmingham vs QPR – Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 29
West Brom vs Sheffield United – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Fulham vs Everton – Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Liverpool vs Leeds United – Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday October 30
Lyon vs FC Fleury – Division 1 Féminine, 10.45am (Sky Sports Mix)
Livingston vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach – Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Manchester United vs West Ham – Premier League, kick-off 4.15pm
Schalke vs Freiburg – Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Cologne vs Hoffenheim – Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm (Sky Sports YouTube and App)
Arsenal vs West Ham – WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday October 31
Plymouth vs Exeter – League One, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday November 1
Coventry vs Blackburn – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Hull vs Middlesbrough – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Luton vs Reading – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Preston vs Swansea – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Bristol City vs Sheffield United – Championship, kick-off 8pm
West Brom vs Blackpool – Championship, kick-off 8pm (Red Button)
Wednesday November 2
Birmingham vs Millwall – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Burnley vs Rotherham – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Cardiff vs Watford – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Huddersfield vs Sunderland – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Norwich vs QPR – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Wigan vs Stoke – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday November 4
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Stuttgart – Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Reading vs Preston – Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 5
Sheffield United vs Burnley – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Everton vs Leicester – Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Werder Bremen vs Schalke – Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 6
St Johnstone vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Southampton vs Newcastle – Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin – Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Tottenham vs Liverpool – Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Freiburg vs Cologne – Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Man Utd vs Chelsea – WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Tuesday November 8
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen – Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Watford vs Reading – Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday November 9
Cologne vs Bayer Leverkusen – Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
RB Leipzig vs Freiburg – Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Manchester City vs Chelsea – Carabao Cup third round, kick-off 8pm
Thursday November 10
Manchester United vs Aston Villa – Carabao Cup third round, kick-off 8pm
Friday November 11
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Birmingham vs Sunderland – Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 12
St Mirren vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Newcastle vs Chelsea – Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Schalke vs Bayern Munich – Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Wolves vs Arsenal – Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday November 13
Burnley vs Blackburn – Championship, kick-off 12pm
Brighton vs Aston Villa – Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Mainz vs Frankfurt – Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Fulham vs Manchester United – Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Freiburg vs Union Berlin – Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday November 14
Crusaders vs Ballymena Utd – Northern Irish League, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday November 18
Portsmouth vs Derby – League One, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 19
Exeter vs Ipswich – League One, kick-off 12pm
Everton vs Man City – WSL, kick-off 3pm
Arsenal vs Man Utd – WSL, kick-off 3pm
Sunday November 20
Glentoran vs Cliftonville – Northern Irish League, kick-off 12.30pm
Saturday November 29
Everton vs Man City – WSL, kick-off 3pm
Arsenal vs Man Utd – WSL, kick-off 5.30pm
Saturday December 3
Man Utd vs Aston Villa – WSL, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday December 4
Wycombe vs Portsmouth – League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Saturday December 10
Blackburn vs Preston – Championship, 12pm
Sunday December 11
QPR vs Burnley – Championship, kick-off 1pm
Aston Villa vs Arsenal – WSL, kick-off 4.15pm
Chelsea vs Reading – WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday December 12
Sunderland vs West Brom – Championship, kick-off 8pm
Thursday December 15
Rangers vs Hibernian – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 16
Birmingham vs Reading – Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 17
Aberdeen vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Norwich vs Blackburn – Championship, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 18
Luton vs Millwall – Championship, kick-off 12pm
Monday December 19
Wigan vs Sheffield United – Championship, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday December 20
Aberdeen vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 23
Ross County vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.30pm
Wednesday December 28
Hibernian vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Monday January 2
Rangers vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
