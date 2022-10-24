Live football on Sky Sports – games, dates, kick-off times

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche is the studio guest for Monday Night Football as West Ham take on Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm.

Dyche will join Jamie Carragher and David Jones as they discuss Bournemouth’s revival under Gary O’Neil and Aston Villa’s positive response to the sacking of Steven Gerrard.

Also on the agenda, is Nottingham Forest’s win over Liverpool and Eddie Howe’s transformation of Newcastle after a big win at Tottenham on Sunday.

LIVE FOOTBALL ON SKY SPORTS

Monday October 24

West Ham vs Bournemouth – Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday October 25

Burnley vs Norwich – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday October 26

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol Rovers – League One, kick-off 8pm

Friday October 28

Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin – Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Birmingham vs QPR – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 29

West Brom vs Sheffield United – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Fulham vs Everton – Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Liverpool vs Leeds United – Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday October 30

Lyon vs FC Fleury – Division 1 Féminine, 10.45am (Sky Sports Mix)

Livingston vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach – Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Manchester United vs West Ham – Premier League, kick-off 4.15pm

Schalke vs Freiburg – Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Cologne vs Hoffenheim – Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm (Sky Sports YouTube and App)

Arsenal vs West Ham – WSL, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday October 31

Plymouth vs Exeter – League One, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday November 1

Coventry vs Blackburn – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)

Hull vs Middlesbrough – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)

Luton vs Reading – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)

Preston vs Swansea – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)

Bristol City vs Sheffield United – Championship, kick-off 8pm

West Brom vs Blackpool – Championship, kick-off 8pm (Red Button)

Wednesday November 2

Birmingham vs Millwall – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)

Burnley vs Rotherham – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)

Cardiff vs Watford – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)

Huddersfield vs Sunderland – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Norwich vs QPR – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Wigan vs Stoke – Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday November 4

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Stuttgart – Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Reading vs Preston – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 5

Sheffield United vs Burnley – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Everton vs Leicester – Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Werder Bremen vs Schalke – Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 6

St Johnstone vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Southampton vs Newcastle – Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin – Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Tottenham vs Liverpool – Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Freiburg vs Cologne – Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Man Utd vs Chelsea – WSL, kick-off 6.45pm

Tuesday November 8

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen – Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Watford vs Reading – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday November 9

Cologne vs Bayer Leverkusen – Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg – Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Manchester City vs Chelsea – Carabao Cup third round, kick-off 8pm

Thursday November 10

Manchester United vs Aston Villa – Carabao Cup third round, kick-off 8pm

Friday November 11

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Birmingham vs Sunderland – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 12

St Mirren vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

Newcastle vs Chelsea – Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Schalke vs Bayern Munich – Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Wolves vs Arsenal – Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday November 13

Burnley vs Blackburn – Championship, kick-off 12pm

Brighton vs Aston Villa – Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Mainz vs Frankfurt – Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Fulham vs Manchester United – Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Freiburg vs Union Berlin – Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 14

Crusaders vs Ballymena Utd – Northern Irish League, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday November 18

Portsmouth vs Derby – League One, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 19

Exeter vs Ipswich – League One, kick-off 12pm

Everton vs Man City – WSL, kick-off 3pm

Arsenal vs Man Utd – WSL, kick-off 3pm

Sunday November 20

Glentoran vs Cliftonville – Northern Irish League, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday November 29

Everton vs Man City – WSL, kick-off 3pm

Arsenal vs Man Utd – WSL, kick-off 5.30pm

Saturday December 3

Man Utd vs Aston Villa – WSL, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday December 4

Wycombe vs Portsmouth – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday December 10

Blackburn vs Preston – Championship, 12pm

Sunday December 11

QPR vs Burnley – Championship, kick-off 1pm

Aston Villa vs Arsenal – WSL, kick-off 4.15pm

Chelsea vs Reading – WSL, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday December 12

Sunderland vs West Brom – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Thursday December 15

Rangers vs Hibernian – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 16

Birmingham vs Reading – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 17

Aberdeen vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

Norwich vs Blackburn – Championship, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 18

Luton vs Millwall – Championship, kick-off 12pm

Monday December 19

Wigan vs Sheffield United – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday December 20

Aberdeen vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 23

Ross County vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.30pm

Wednesday December 28

Hibernian vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Monday January 2

Rangers vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm