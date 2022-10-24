Mark Labbett admits he often skips dinner as he’s ‘too shattered’

Mark also said that the more weight he loses, the more he is motivated to keep up his lifestyle changes.

The former teacher continued: “It is a bit of a virtuous cycle really because you’re losing weight so you’re feeling a bit more energetic and that encourages you.

“And, it is fair to say, sugar is its own appetite so what I notice is that if you cut the sugar down then you just don’t want to eat as much.

“Plus, there are little incidentals, it sounds silly but it’s suddenly gotten a lot easier to go up the stairs again or lift myself out of the bath because the knees aren’t having to do as much work.”