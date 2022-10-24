Categories
Michelle Keegan teases fans in bath snap after turning heads in corset


Michelle Keegan, 35, looked sensational over the weekend as she headed on a night out with her pals in Manchester.

The former Coronation Street star donned a busty lace-up corset in a silver hue which she paired with some black wide-leg trousers and a blazer worn over her shoulders. 

Michelle accessorised with a silver choker and miniature handbag with her brunette hair worn in a sleek centre parting. 

She later shared snaps from the swanky Hotel Gotham which included her stripping off for a bubble bath with a view of the city. 

Fans were stunned by the sultry snaps, including Alisha who said: “You are out of this world,” and Raife gushed: “Literally the pinnacle of perfection.” 



