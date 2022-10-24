Michelle Keegan teases fans in bath snap after turning heads in corset

Michelle Keegan, 35, looked sensational over the weekend as she headed on a night out with her pals in Manchester.
The former Coronation Street star donned a busty lace-up corset in a silver hue which she paired with some black wide-leg trousers and a blazer worn over her shoulders.
Michelle accessorised with a silver choker and miniature handbag with her brunette hair worn in a sleek centre parting.
She later shared snaps from the swanky Hotel Gotham which included her stripping off for a bubble bath with a view of the city.
Fans were stunned by the sultry snaps, including Alisha who said: “You are out of this world,” and Raife gushed: “Literally the pinnacle of perfection.”
Source link