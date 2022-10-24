Modern Warfare 2: When is Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launching?

Fans have been enjoying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign for a few days now but anticipation is high for the game’s multiplayer. We’ve still got a few more days until multiplayer unlocks, but a bit longer before the next iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone launches.

While Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer will unlock on October 28, the game’s official launch date, we’ll have to wait a few more weeks for Warzone 2.0 to arrive.

When does Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launch?

Activision previously announced that Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16th. It doesn’t appear there will be any sort of beta period.

Warzone 2.0 is a complete refresh of the battle royal spinoff, introducing a new map, new vehicles and revamped mechanics, including changes to the storm circle and gulag.

The most notable change will, of course, be the new map: Al Mazrah. The new map features diverse geography packed with coastal towns, depots, deserts, subterranean space,s industrial areas, rivers and more. New vehicles, such as the Tactical Vehicle, UTV, Light Tank, Rigid Inflatable Boat and Heavy Chopper will help you navigate this expansive map.

Another major change is how the storm will close. Rather than a single circle each time, the safe zone will split into multiple circles throughout the match before reconverging into a single safe zone towards the end. This will add a new layer of strategy and randomness to the game as you’ll have to react on the fly as to where to go.

Another big change is the Gulag. Rather than a 1v1 fight to return, it’s now a 2v2 battle. There’s also the addition of the “Jailer,” an AI combatant that you can fight to steal his key and escape. Additionally, any gear that you look in the Gulag will be brought back with you to the main map.

As you can see, there’s a lot to look forward to with Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. We’ll hopefully learn more before it officially arrives on November 16.