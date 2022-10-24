Motorists can slash fuel consumption by following little-known hack





Experts at one of the UK’s leading price comparison websites Quotezone.co.uk, have offered car owners advice on how to make their fuel go further with simple adjustments to their driving habits. With fuel prices and living costs at record highs, households are looking to cut their monthly expenses and improving fuel efficiency is a good way to help stretch the budget.

The current RAC Fuel Watch indicates that motorists will have to pay 164.94p per litre of unleaded and 188.09p per litre of diesel on average. The experts stressed that motorists should avoid expensive petrol stations and search for the cheapest prices. For example, it may be more cost-effective to fill the tank at an independent retailer. Drivers should therefore check online for the nearest locations before setting off and include them as part of an upcoming journey before the fuel level hits low. READ MORE: Electric car grants may return ‘when it works best’

However, one of the most crucial factors in fuel consumption is speed. Faster driving wastes more fuel – the optimal fuel-efficient speed for most cars is 45-50 mph, according to the experts. Greg Wilson, the founder of Quotezone.co.uk said: “Frugal drivers can get the maximum mileage from the fuel tank by incorporating money-saving driving techniques into their everyday journeys. “Eco-driving can have a huge impact on how much money you spend at the petrol pump. “Besides choosing the cheapest petrol station and the right speed, there are a number of other simple tricks that can help you make fuel go further, including decluttering the boot and checking tyre pressure.” DON’T MISS

For example, at a 40 mph speed, the car will consume 25 percent more fuel in third gear compared to fifth. Under normal conditions, the gears should be changed when the revs are between 1,500-2,000 rpm. Check tyre pressure It’s important to make sure that the tyres are inflated to the right pressure, because underinflated tyres create more rolling resistance which means that the engine has to work harder. The car can consume five percent more fuel for every 0.5 bar drop in pressure. Avoid idling Drivers shouldn’t leave the engine running while they’ve stopped because it’s bad for the environment and wastes fuel. It’s worth switching off the engine when the car is stationary for even a few minutes. Turn off additional functions The vehicle’s add-on functions, like air conditioning and seat heaters, should only be used, when necessary, as they drain the car’s battery as well as the petrol tank. Don’t fill the tank to the brim Fuel is heavy, so if the tank is filled to the top, then there is more unnecessary weight that the car has to carry.