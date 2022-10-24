Netflix will not remove Kanye West’s doc ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ amid anti-Semitic rants

Netflix says they will not be taking down Kanye West’s “Jeen-Yuhs” documentary amid his recent anti-Semitic attacks.

The streaming giant has decided to keep the three-part docu-series up as they are not in business with West and the film did not contain any anti-Semitic rhetoric, according to TMZ.

“Jeen-Yuhs,” which came out earlier this year, highlighted West’s personal life and his career.

Reps for Netflix also noted they haven’t removed films involving other high-profile stars once they got into hot water.

As many of West’s other collaborators — such as Balenciaga, Vogue, and his legal team — have served ties with the “Heartless” rapper, celebrities have been urging Adidas to drop the 45-year-old as well.

Many companies have cut ties with Kanye West following a series of anti-Semitic remarks. Fox News

Adidas — which has manufactured and distributed Ye’s Yeezy brand for almost 10 years — placed its partnership with West “under review,” but has yet to speak out about his disturbing remarks.

“I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?” West admitted during a recent episode of “Drink Champs,” which has since been taken down.

While the athletic wear brand has yet to speak out amid the controversy, West’s estranged family took to social media on Monday to call out the “Donda” rapper.

His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, slammed the father of her four kids in an Instagram Story, saying hate speech is “never OK or excusable.”

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” the Skims founder, 42, wrote.

The main focus of the documentary is on West’s music career.

Earlier in the day, her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, also condemned his shocking behavior by sharing the same graphic on their social media accounts.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” the post read.

The public outcry comes after West was banned from Instagram and Twitter after he vowed to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

Friends of the rapper say he is in the midst of a “psychiatric episode.”

He later bashed the “Jewish media” for silencing him online after he posted a screenshot of his text messages with Diddy in which the rapper wrote, “This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

West’s month-long social media tirade started during Paris Fashion Week when he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during his runway show.

West caused controversy by wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Twitter/Candace Owens

Since then, his closest friends say the “Bound 2” rapper is in the midst of his worst “psychiatric episode”— yet many say that it is not an excuse for his recent behavior.

Netflix did not immediately reply to Page Six’s request for comment.