Nightwing Accidentally Exposed a Dangerous Bat-Family Secret – Again

The following article contains spoilers from Nightwing #97, on sale now.

Nightwing’s efforts to clean up the corruption in Bludhaven have once again exposed one of his more closely guarded secrets. During the wake of Blockbuster’s death in Nightwing #97 (by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Eraldo Borges, Caio Filipe, Adriano Lucas, and Wes Abbott), Nightwing and Batgirl worked together to safely transport Boss Maroni to Gotham for an important trial. Unfortunately for them, while they hid in one of Batman’s bunkers, Maroni realized that the two were a couple.





It was a moment that was played for laughs with an awkward kind of humor, but this is actually a problem for them. One of the worst criminals in two different cities is now aware of how much they care for one another. It is safe to assume that the nature of their relationship won’t remain private for much longer. More pressingly, this is a recurring problem Nightwing has been having. His carelessness has risked the security of the Bat-Family’s secrets once again.

RELATED: Nightwing Just Came Face to Face With His Least Favorite Personality





Nightwing and Oracle’s Relationship Has Been Exposed

Transporting Maroni from Bludhaven to Gotham was easier said than done. Not even halfway there they had to move him from police custody after the convoy was attacked. From there, it was a harrowing journey to reach one of Batman’s forest bunkers to hide and rest for the night. Unfortunately, even though they tranquilized Maroni to keep him quiet and secure, the effects only lasted for a few hours, which wasn’t long enough for him to sleep through Nightwing and Oracle being intimate.

While Maroni never threatened them with what he overheard, this bit of information still gives him some leverage. This isn’t as critical a secret as their true identities, but it does still paint a different kind of target on their backs. All of the Bat-Family’s enemies know that their members are close, but if any of them were aware of just how close these two are, they might be inclined to target them specifically.

RELATED: Nightwing Variant Cover Confirms Dick Grayson Has the DCU’s Best Butt

Nightwing’s Careless Nature Endangers the Bat-Family

This of course is just one instance of a much bigger problem. Nightwing has been getting more careless with his secrets as of late. Before this, Blockbuster learned that Nightwing was really Dick Grayson after their fight took a turn for the worse. Had Heartless not killed Blockbuster, his secret would probably be public knowledge by now. This time, he not only endangered himself but also Oracle, by not making sure his tranquilizer darts would keep Maroni down for the night. Yet, because of his hormones, he inadvertently gave his enemy a weakness to exploit.

If this trend keeps up, it’s only a matter of time before even more of the Bat-Family’s secrets get exposed to the world. The unfortunate truth is that if one of them is compromised, they all are. If Blockbuster lived to share Nightwing’s secret, then eventually all of their identities would be revealed just by process of elimination. Dick Grayson needs to learn how to be more discreet before his mistakes begin to affect other people.