Olivia Wilde gets support after claim she abandoned rescue dog | CNN

Olivia Wilde is a lot of things, including a director, an actor, a mom, and, supposedly, an excellent maker of salad dressing.

One thing she is not, however, is a dog deserter.

After a Daily Mail story suggested that Wilde allegedly gave away her dog in order to spend more time with boyfriend Harry Styles, the rescue where she adopted the pup stepped up to set the record straight.

MaeDay Rescue posted the story about what happened with Gordy the dog on their Instagram account.

According to the caption in a group of photos featuring the pup, he was rescued in 2018 from a shelter by the Los Angeles based non-profit along with his four littermates and fostered by the founder of Maeday until he found a home.

“Well, you may have seen Gordy in the news lately and we want to set the record straight. Gordy was adopted to @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn’t love the travel life and wasn’t happy around toddlers,” the caption reads. “Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy’s best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker.”

According to the rescue, “Olivia called Maeday to discuss, and we were involved in the decision.”

“We pride ourselves on finding that perfect forever home for our Maeday animals and every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that’s okay,” the caption went on to read. “Olivia is a huge animal rescue advocate and rehomed Gordy out of compassion and love for him.”

The pup appears to be doing well based on his own Instagram account.