Pleasant Prairie 1993 ‘John Doe’ is of Native American descent, police say

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — While the identity of the ‘John Doe’ found dead in Pleasant Prairie in 1993 has not been found, investigators released new details about the case.

On Aug. 27 of that year, a photographer walking along the Soo Line railroad tracks came upon the man’s body. His body was in an ‘advanced’ state of decomposition so authorities were never able to identify him.

Over the weekend, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department issued a statement, saying that advanced genetic genealogy has since discovered that John Doe is of Native American descent with family possibly belonging to the Keshena, Shawano, Langlade, Calumet, or Waupaca areas.

Police also said that the man has descendants in the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin.

Anyone with interest in the case is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262.694.7353.

An autopsy, forensic anthropology exam, forensic dental exam, and a reconstruction of the man’s tattoo were all performed, but did not lead to any hits.

Authorities are partnering with the DNA Doe Project to ID the man. The volunteer group uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify remains. Watch the I-Team’s report on the group here.

Read the statement from police below:

