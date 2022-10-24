Queen Camilla is ‘especially fond’ of £50k necklace in new portrait

King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared a close-up of the front of one of the first birthday cards celebrating 100 years of age. The posting of messages to mark significant birthdays and anniversaries is a tradition that dates back to 1917 and the reign of King George V, when those celebrating their 100th birthday or 60th wedding anniversary were sent a telegram of good wishes from His Majesty.

Thousands of birthday and wedding anniversary cards are sent from Buckingham Palace every year to those celebrating their 100th and 105th birthdays and every year afterwards, and to those celebrating their 60th, 65th, and 70th wedding anniversaries and so on.

During Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, approximately 1.3 million cards were sent to mark birthdays and anniversaries across the UK, the Realms and the Overseas Territories.

The never before seen photograph of the King and The Queen Consort that appeared on the newly released birthday card was taken in the summer of 2018.

Queen Camilla wore a lovely V-neck white dress with long sleeves for the occasion, perhaps not knowing where this photograph would end up being used.

