Resident Evil Remake now has its own remake, and you can play it today

Resident Evil Remake, the Gamecube and later PC reimagining of the original Resident Evil 1, has now itself been remade, more cause for celebration for fans of the landmark Capcom horror game, as Resident Evil 4 Remake, and also a new Silent Hill, loom on the horizon.

Created by a team of independent developers, which posts its work to the YouTube channel Briins Croft, Resident Evil Remake Remake – or Resident Evil Fan Remake, as the team calls it – uses the engine and assets from the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes to create a new version of the first RE, taking inspiration from both the 1996 original and 2002 update.

Featuring over-the-shoulder, third-person shooting, puzzles, and the return of defensive weapons from the first remake, Fan Remake also expands on RE1 by offering you the chance to explore a functioning, everyday RPD building, before Jill, Chris, and the rest of STARS Alpha Team set off on that fateful trip to the Arklay Mountains. The full game will be available for free, and a new demo, which follows Jill before she heads out to the Spencer Estate, right up to her encounter with the first zombie, is available now.

It comes as Capcom reveals new gameplay trailers for Resident Evil 4 Remake, which launches in March. An official remake of Code Veronica, which originally launched for the Dreamcast in 2001, is supposedly not in the works, but the same project responsible for Resident Evil Fan Remake is currently working on its own recreation of Code Veronica, which you can find more about, as well as links for the Fan Remake demo, at the team’s official website.

If reading about the classic Resident Evils has you feeling all nostalgic, why not try out some of the other best old games? You might also want to take some of the best Halloween games out for a spin, given the time of year, or maybe some great zombie games for PC.