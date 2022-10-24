Rishi Sunak’s ‘unity’ bid is stronger this time around

This article is an on-site version of our Inside Politics newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday.

Good morning. Rishi Sunak has taken a huge step closer to Downing Street, after Boris Johnson’s third attempt to become Conservative leader ended in failure and derision. Some more thoughts on all of that in today’s note.

That joke isn’t funny anymore

George Parker has written a brilliant account of how Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign crumbled. The former prime minister bowed out insisting he had the required 100 nominations (102 in fact) to make the ballot, but realised he would not be able to form a stable government.

That 102 figure is 43 more than the 59 publicly declared supporters, inviting some well-deserved scepticism about whether or not Johnson ever really could have made the ballot.

For what little it’s worth, I think Johnson certainly did have 102 “promises” from MPs: but many of them were promises secured not through affection but fear. Thinking that they had to choose between either being on the Johnson train or under it, MPs had made undertakings that they would support the former prime minister’s unlikely return.

A number of events meant that many of those MPs started to ask for proof of funds: for the Johnson train to show it was capable of leaving the station, as it were. When you are a candidate whose pitch is essentially a combination of “I can win the general election” and “I am going to win this leadership election, so you better watch out”, the second it becomes clear that neither of those things are true, your coalition of support is going to start to fray rather quickly.

The reality is that Johnson’s chances of getting on the ballot were going into decline. Three MPs I spoke to on Friday who were grimly resigned to backing Johnson had, by Sunday morning, realised that his operation was falling apart.

But the other big difference was the behaviour of Johnson’s main opponent, Rishi Sunak, who has secured more than 140 publicly declared backers. As George explains:

Johnson tried in vain to strike a “deal” with Rishi Sunak, the clear frontrunner in the contest to succeed Liz Truss. Unsurprisingly, the former chancellor was not overly impressed by the idea that he should stand aside to make way for Johnson’s triumphant return. Johnson told Sunak he was certain to secure nominations from 100 Tory MPs to allow him to enter the contest. He insisted he was then most likely to triumph, once a final decision was handed over to the party’s members, many of whom still adore him. “Rishi needs to put on his ‘big boy trousers’,” one ally of Johnson had said. But Sunak declined the invitation, noting that he had already secured more than twice as many supporters as his rival.

One of the big mistakes that Sunak made in the summer leadership race, and one of the mistakes that politicians often make, was to seek unity when what he needed was a mandate. Throughout the summer, Sunak talked so fulsomely about Johnson, it was hard to understand why he had felt it necessary to resign from his government in the first place.

This time, Sunak is behaving differently. His campaign is aiming for the largest number of MPs, but not at the expense of sacrificing a clear position. MPs seeking specific reassurance on spending commitments say they have been rebuffed. And when Sunak talks about the importance of “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” of the government he leads, it is as clear a repudiation of Johnson as you could expect to see.

The former chancellor will face major challenges if, as now seems all but inevitable, he becomes party leader later today. But he has a much better chance of actually uniting the Conservative party behind his plans now, in large part because he acquired a new steeliness since the summer.

