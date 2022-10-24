Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon’s Relationship Timeline Is Tricky for Most ‘RHOP’ Fans

According to RadarOnline, the financial setback caused Robyn to file for bankruptcy in 2012 after she was reportedly in debt for $217,000 and earning $2,000 monthly. A decade later, Robyn shared on RHOP that she’s considering getting a prenuptial agreement to protect the funds she now has as the “breadwinner” of the family. “I want to talk to Juan about possibly getting a prenup,” Robyn said, adding, “I don’t believe, in a divorce, I don’t think the person who makes less money, I don’t think that they should automatically get half. They didn’t earn that half.”