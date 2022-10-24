Royal expert says Harry ‘following’ Meghan with own strategy

A royal author has revealed she “talked a great deal” to Prince Harry about his mental health as she interviewed him for her 2018 biography about the Duke of Sussex. Angela Levin, author of ‘Harry: A Biography of a Prince’, made the admission after the 38-year-old duke confessed to never being “looked after mentally before Meghan [Markle] came along”.

But Ms Levin described his confession as “absolutely wrong” as she recalled her interview with the Prince.

Ms Levin told GB News: “I interviewed him for my biography of him in 2017.

“We talk a great deal about his mental health.”

She added that it was at the end that he had “started going out with Meghan” and recalled that she asked Harry whether Meghan knew “anything about it [his mental health]” and if she had “encouraged” or “helped” him.

She added that Harry said “absolutely not”, adding that she was “not involved at all”.

READ MORE: Meghan’s aide ‘aggressively demanded private dining as she was “about to be a duchess”‘