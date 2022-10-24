Simple driving error could see drivers fined £2,500

Motorists could be fined and handed penalty points for a simple indicator error that could break section three of the Road Traffic Act 1988. The act says it is an offence to drive “without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road or place”.

Not indicating is a bad driving habit that’s both dangerous and inconsiderate, motoring experts at CarFinance 247 warned.

While drivers might think choosing the right-hand lane on a roundabout or moving towards the lane markings are a clear enough signal, there’s no guarantee that other drivers will guess what they are thinking and react.

It’s not just other drivers that may be put at risk by not indicating; motorists could end up harming a pedestrian if they aren’t expecting them to turn in their direction.

The penalty for not indicating is three points on the license and a fine of up to £2,500.

READ MORE: Elderly drivers hit out at maximum driving age proposals