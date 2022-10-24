Simple driving error could see drivers fined £2,500

Motorists could be fined and handed penalty points for a simple indicator error that could break section three of the Road Traffic Act 1988. The act says it is an offence to drive “without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road or place”.
Not indicating is a bad driving habit that’s both dangerous and inconsiderate, motoring experts at CarFinance 247 warned.
While drivers might think choosing the right-hand lane on a roundabout or moving towards the lane markings are a clear enough signal, there’s no guarantee that other drivers will guess what they are thinking and react.
It’s not just other drivers that may be put at risk by not indicating; motorists could end up harming a pedestrian if they aren’t expecting them to turn in their direction.
The penalty for not indicating is three points on the license and a fine of up to £2,500.
If these offences are taken to court, motorists could even face a driving ban.
James Armstrong, CEO of Veygo, said: “Before you set off, think about how your outfit and footwear might limit how you can move in your car and react quickly to hazards.
“For instance, gloves could make your grip significantly loser on the steering wheel, or a long skirt or dress could get caught in the pedals. Shoes such as high heels can limit your ankle movement, while chunky boots might get in the way of other pedals in your footwell.
“If you’re caught breaking Rule 97 of the Highway Code you could be fined an initial £100 fine and three penalty points for careless driving. But if the incident goes to court, you could face a £5,000 fine, nine points and a driving ban. To be safe, put your outfit in the boot and change into it when you get to the party.”
