Spoiler-free hints and clues for Wordle 492 on October 24

Monday may not be the nation’s favourite day of the week, but a brand new Wordle puzzle does make everything that little bit more bearable. Wordle 492 is live for the next 24-hours, so you’d better get your thinking caps on if you want to solve the teaser and keep your winning streak alive. If you’re unsure about the answer to the October 24 Wordle, then we’ve put together a selection of spoiler-free hints to help you crack the code. Good luck!

The aim of Wordle is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses, which is not as easy as it sounds.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle has spawned dozens of clones, including a Lord of the Rings themed version, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore version called Quordle.

If you’re not great with words, then you might prefer something like daily maths-based puzzle Nerdle, where the aim is to figure out a mystery equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 492 hints, check out the latest clues for the October 24 puzzle below…