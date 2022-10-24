Star Wars Movie From Oscar-Winning Ms. Marvel Director And Lost Writer Revealed

A new Star Wars movie is in development from two-time Academy Award winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and writer Damon Lindelof.

Lindelof, who is perhaps best known for the TV series Lost, is co-writing the movie, per Deadline’s report, but there was no word on who the other writer is. Sources said the script is still being written, which suggests filming is very far off.

Obaid-Chinoy directed multiple episodes of Ms. Marvel and is known for her Oscar-winning documentaries, including Saving Face and A Girl in the River, The Price of Forgiveness.

According to Deadline, this new Star Wars film seems to have “the most momentum” of all the Star Wars movie projects in development. Others include Taika Waititi’s film, a Rogue Squadron movie from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, and Rian Johnson’s new trilogy.

According to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Waititi’s new Star Wars movie is coming out at the end of 2023. This is seemingly at odds with Deadline’s report that said the Obaid-Chinoy/Lindelof movie has more momentum.

“We have great talent that we’re working with–people who care so deeply about what the next iteration of Star Wars is and about getting people back into movie theatres, so we can really come out with a bang. That’s important to us,” Kennedy said.

The last Star Wars movie was 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Going forward, Kennedy said the goal is to create a “whole new saga” for Star Wars. “That takes a lot. There’s a lot of conversation around that,” she said.

While fans have to wait a while for the next Star Wars movie, the TV series Andor is airing now on Disney+. There are a number of new Star Wars games in the works, too–check out the gallery below to learn more.