Strictly superstar Hamza Yassin made himself homeless before fame

“I’m severely dyslexic to the extent that I have to get stuff on a voice note to me. I think in 3D, so I know spatially where everything is. For sure, it’s my superpower.

While his dyslexia became a surprising advantage, Hamza voiced his concerns to the judges earlier this month that he was “too big to jive”, a thought which his partner Jowita Przystał, 28, quickly shut down saying “you’re meant to jive”.

The gruelling training schedule is putting the photographer through his paces, and he has reportedly been losing two pounds a week since starting the competition.

Hamza has become a fan-favourite on Strictly, topping the leaderboard three times and receiving near-perfect scores with his partner Jowita.

Strictly Comes Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:50 on BBC One.