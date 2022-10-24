Susanna Reid turns heads as she takes to Pride of Britain red carpet

Susanna Reid, 51, commanded attention in a one-shoulder, floor-length gown in metallic green, which featured a cape on one side.

The Good Morning Britain presenter beamed as she posed for the cameras at Grosvenor House in Central London today.

The show-stopping dress featured white lace patterns that cinched Susanna’s svelte waist.

Susanna paired the roman-style gown with some dainty accessories, including a single bracelet and one ring on each hand.

The broadcasting star opted to keep things classic with a side-parted, voluminous updo and a light smokey eye.