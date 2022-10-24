TalkTV viewers ‘switch off’ after Nadine Dorries replaces Piers Morgan





MP and former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has stepped in for Piers Morgan while he is on his holiday. Over the next few days, she will be joined by the former editor of the Evening Standard, Emily Sheffield, where they will debate with guests over the latest news headlines. However, as Dorries stepped in for her first day on Monday evening, many fans were left disappointed over Piers Morgan’s replacement and took to their social media pages to express their dislike for the outspoken MP.

Twitter user @Grant73547554 simply stated: “Car crash.” @bau_ming fumed: “Why is this woman running your show? Nadine Dorries!!! Who worships Bo Jo and wants revenge!!! Is she MP??? Is she allowed to earn money from your show???!!!” (sic) @joffward expressed: “@NadineDorries It’s ok, no one will have been watching.” @stgriswalds wondered: “@piersmorganwhoever the f*** thought having @NadineDorries as co-presenter on your show was a good idea needs a boot up the backside – Emily was cringing.” READ MORE: Strictly’s Kym Marsh could face Hamza in dance-off after new evidence

@williamsnick73 wrote: “I’m a big fan of TalkTV but the sight of Nadine Dorries was too much I turned over immediately.” Louise Nicholson asked: “@piersmorgan What on Earth are you thinking?!?! @NadineDorries to front your show? Wow.” (sic) Before the show began, Morgan tweeted about the speech which Rishi Sunak gave today discussing his plans as the next Prime Minister. He wrote on his Twitter page: “Perfect speech by Sunak. Brief, no frills, no bulls**t, no Latin phrases… and to the point.

Dorries interrupted and expressed: “Well Rishi was part of Partygate!” Her co-star went on to say: “Boris got a lot of things right. He got Ukraine right, he got the vaccines right but there is no denying at the time when his government told him to resign.” Frustrated by not being able to put her opinion across, Dorries exploded: “Emily! Emily, can I get a word in? Can I just get a word in?” Sheffield laughed at Dorries’ outburst as the latter continued: “Rishi was also working in the same buildings. What Boris Johnson knew about Partygate, Rishi knew.

“Rishi was fined as well, they were working in the same buildings, day and night, with the same people breathing the same air, doing exactly the same thing. “Why do you think Boris is more guilty at Partygate than Rishi is? And can I just add..” However, Sheffield was determined to answer Dorries’ question and raged: “The party did think it was Rishi, and the polls were that he was minus 51 at the time. “He had become unpopular. But Nadine, I do think we could argue this out for hours and we should concentrate on what happened this weekend a bit.

“I just want to take you back, he met up with Rishi Sunak, and Penny Mordant and the meetings didn’t go to plan, what was his pitch to them when he went in there about why the old gang should reform?” Dorries explained: “We need to put this to bed. He [Boris] had 102 signatures, the support was there for him to go on the ballot today., “It was his decision not to as a result of those conversations,” she concluded. Piers Morgan Uncensored airs weekdays from 8pm on TalkTV.





