The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Inspired a No. 1 Song by Another Band

The Beatles‘ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” was not one of the band’s hits. Despite this, the song inspired a No. 1 single by another band. Notably, the tune in question knocked The Beatles’ “Hello, Goodbye” from the top of the charts in the United States.

The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ | SSPL/Getty Images

Misheard lyrics from The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds’ inspired a big hit

John Fred was a rock ‘n’ roll singer. According to The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits, Fred purchased a copy of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967) when the album was new. He was shaving when he listened to the opening track: “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”

He erroneously believed John Lennon was singing “Lucy in disguise with diamonds” rather than “Lucy in the sky with diamonds.” Fred felt the misheard lyric was clever. Subsequently, he was disappointed when he looked at the album and it said “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” The misheard lyric gave Fred the inkling of an idea for John Fred & His Playboy Band’s hit single “Judy in Disguise (With Glasses).”