The best Lachmann-762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Searching for the Modern Warfare 2 best Lachmann-762 loadout? This battle rifle is a monster at long range, equipping players with a powerful weapon that can pick off enemies in an instant. There are some issues with the weapon’s recoil control, but this can easily be addressed by using the correct attachments.

The Lackmann-762 also gives you the option to switch between semi-automatic and fully automatic firing modes – we recommend semi-automatic as the gun can go all over the place when firing off multiple rounds. This weapon has one of the fastest time-to-kill speeds we’ve seen in the FPS game, making it one of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns available.

Best Lachmann-762 loadout attachments

The best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann-762 loadout is:

Muzzle : Polarfire Suppressor

: Polarfire Suppressor Barrel : 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel

: 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel Underbarrel : VX Pineapple Vert Grip

: VX Pineapple Vert Grip Stock : FT Mobile Stock

: FT Mobile Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

In order to transform the Lachmann-762 into the long-range powerhouse we know it can be, you’re going to need the Polarfire Suppressor. This muzzle improves the battle rifle’s damage range and bullet velocity, meaning your shots can go further and are able to hit the target faster than before. It also adds recoil smoothness which is perfect for lining up a second or third shot, and sound suppression to keep you off the radar. There are some downsides, however, as this attachment negatively impacts your aim down sight speed and aiming stability.

As for the barrel, the 15.9” Lachmann Rapp also hurts the weapon’s aim down sight and movement speed, but the positives make up for it. Not only can we improve the gun’s recoil control which we desperately need to do, the barrel also upgrades our bullet velocity to improve the time-to-kill speed.

One of our key aims in this build is to improve the recoil control when firing from a distance – this is where the VX Pineapple Vert Grip comes into play. You don’t have to worry about the weapon swaying after firing shots because this attachment improves gun kick control, hip recoil control, hip fire accuracy, and aim walking steadiness. Unfortunately, this hurts your aim down sight and hip walking speed, but this is a fair price to pay for better handling overall.

The stock Lachmann-762 is surprisingly heavy, so we’ve gone for the FT Mobile Stock to improve the gun’s sprint speed and aim walking speed. While this does hurt the aiming stability on paper, in-game we could barely tell the difference when shooting enemies. Finally, the Cronen Mini Red Dot is our favourite optic, but you should pick whichever scope suits you best.

Once you customise the Lachmann-762 with the right set of attachments, you won’t want to put this weapon down. Don’t forget to check out the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith once you’ve maxed out the Lachmann-762 to see the attachments and weapons on offer. While you’re here, give our Modern Warfare 2 operators guide a read to find out who you can play as in multiplayer.