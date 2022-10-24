We look at the big moments in the House of the Dragon finale

House of the Dragon has been brought to a momentous close with the Dance of the Dragons now getting underway. After the penultimate shed the spotlight on the Greens, the last episode was very much centred on the Blacks and their response to the coup in King’s Landing. The Black Queen kicked off with Rhaenys Velaryon (played by Eve Best) showing up at Dragonstone to warn Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) of her father’s death and plot to steal her throne.

Why did Vhagar kill Arrax?

Perhaps the biggest talking point was why Prince Aemond Targaryen’s (Ewan Mitchell) dragon Vhagar murdered Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) and his dragon Arrax with it.

Aemond was taunting Luke as the young prince returned from Storm’s End to Dragonstone after publicly demanding an eye for an eye.

Luke was chased through the skies as he rode Arrax back to Dragonstone with Aemond and Vhagar in hot pursuit.

However, both the dragonriders lost control over their creatures who began to lash out and ignore their respective masters’ instructions.

Arrax breathed fire onto Vhagar in retaliation as Luke tried to rein in his dragon and was heard begging the creature to listen to him.

This enraged Vhagar – who is a much larger dragon – and sought out Arrax and Luke and killed them both in one fell swoop.

Aemond was struggling to stop Vhagar as she made her killer move and was left reeling in shock as he watched the smaller dragon and prince torn asunder, the realisation dawning upon him he’d just started a war.

Speaking about the chase scene, House of the Dragon Ryan Condal said: “It’s really a bullying sequence, a torture sequence, a chase sequence, where Luke is trying to escape. No real hope of Arrax fighting Vhagar and anything good happening at the end of that.