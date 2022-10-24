Web3 Dev Company Disrupts Billion Dollar DeFi Industry

Cryptolic DeFi Success Visit Cryptolic.org Cryptolic Our Solution www.cryptolic.org

MAINLAND, MI, AMERICA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — With over 10,000 coins and tokens in the crypto space as of 2022, the market is continuously bombarded with new entrants. Out of these thousands of crypto projects, only a tiny fraction are backed by real utility, giving them the potential to make it big. Cryptolic (CPTLC) is among the handful of organizations with explosive growth potential due to its external revenue support. The token has already seen phenomenal success setting to rival that of Shiba Inu, Safemoon, BabyDoge, EverGrow, Solana and Polygon.

Cryptolic is primarily a Web3 Development and Consulting firm with the mission of providing a safe resource to projects and crypto organizations. They do this by providing open and transparent development, partner relations and collaboration with their clients, community, and staff.

The Cryptolic Token (CPTLC) was created to give back to the community. So many people have been victimized by organizations rugging projects. The team decided to create a token and share in the rewards. The main Cryptolic utility is called the HotShot. This is the mechanism that shares the revenue from the service agency’s sales.

Cryptolic has a 10% total tax. The entire 10% goes back to holders in the form of BUSD as passive income. 5% goes directly to the holder as BUSD rewards from all buy and sell transactions. The other 5% gets split evenly to the HotShot BUSD Rewards. The HotShot has 5 “Buckets”. Each Bucket has a pre-determined threshold ranging from $1,000 BUSD all the way up to $25,000 BUSD. As the buckets fill, when one of them reaches its threshold, it pays out the bucket. Sending that bucket’s total to all holders.

The Hot Shot Reward Bonus is made up of 5 tiers;

Bronze – $1,000 BUSD

Silver – $2,500 BUSD

Gold – $5,000 BUSD

Platinum – $10,000 BUSD

Diamond – $25,000 BUSD

By the time the $25,000 BUSD Diamond tier pays out for the very first time, each tier will have paid out this many times;

1K Bronze Tier – 24 times ($24,000)

2.5K Silver Tier – 9 times ($22,500)

5k Gold Tier – 4 times ($20,000)

10k Platinum Tier – 2 times ($20,000)

Total payout – $86,500 BUSD will have been paid out before the Diamond Tier of $25,000 BUSD will trigger a payout. This means that a total of $111,500 BUSD will pay out to all holders

To date – Cryptolic has paid out a total of $36,410 BUSD in just 3 weeks!

Additional BUSD rewards will be injected from the Web3 Dev Company profit share of the revenue earnings. According to recent data from Emergen Research, Web3 Development Companies reached a market revenue share of $3.2 Billion USD in 2021. It is expected that the annual market revenue will increase to $81.5 Billion USD by the year 2030. Cryptolic aims to capitalize on this Billion Dollar Web3 Industry and reward its holders with profit shares from their company, much like dividends from Stock Companies.

Since launching, the Cryptolic token has had incredible growth hitting all-time highs (ATH) several times in the 3 weeks since it launched.

Cryptolic has officially listed on CoinGecko, the world’s largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator with over 13,000+ different assets tracked across more than 500+ exchanges worldwide.

The team behind Cryptolic is also planning other initiatives that’ll complement its growth, including its Sentinel+ Audit which is planned to revolutionize how Solidity audits are done. They don’t just do an automated scan but actually test the contracts and run simulations to verify integrity, handled by expert developers with over 20 years’ of experience in the industry.

To know more about Cryptolic, the token, or the services offered, visit https://cryptolic.org/ for more information.

Media Contact:

Company: Cryptolic

Website: https://cryptolic.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cryptolic4Defi

Email: info@cryptolic.org