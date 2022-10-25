1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’

TL;DR:

A song from The Beatles’ Let It Be inspired the hook of Spandau Ballet’s “True.”

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet explained the meaning of “True.”

“True” became a massive hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The recording of The Beatles‘ Let It Be got documented in the film of the same name. Subsequently, a television airing of the movie inspired Spandau Ballet’s “True.” “True” might not exist without one line from Let It Be.

How a catchy melody from The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ inspired a member of Spandau Ballet

Gary Kemp is one of the founders of Spandau Ballet. During a 2017 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kemp discussed the origin of “True.” “One night in the summer of ’82, I was watching The Beatles’ documentary Let It Be on TV in my bedroom,” he said. “When it ended, I began picking on my Eko acoustic guitar.”

Kemp had a strong reaction to one song from the album and film Let It Be. “The song that stuck in my head from Let It Be was ‘Dig a Pony,’” he said. “On the song’s opener, John Lennon sings ‘I, hi-hi, hi-hi, I dig a pony.’ I loved how he took that one word —’I’ — and turned it into a snaking melody.”