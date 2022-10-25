Categories
Business

1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’

TL;DR:

  • A song from The Beatles’ Let It Be inspired the hook of Spandau Ballet’s “True.”
  • Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet explained the meaning of “True.”
  • “True” became a massive hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.
A poster for The Beatles' 'Let It Be' featuring the faces of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison
A poster for The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ | Movie Poster Image Art / Contributor

The recording of The BeatlesLet It Be got documented in the film of the same name. Subsequently, a television airing of the movie inspired Spandau Ballet’s “True.” “True” might not exist without one line from Let It Be.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.