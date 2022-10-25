18 Reasons To Watch Idris Elba In Beast On Peacock Right Now



@stevenbprice / Will Packer Productions / Via Twitter: @SteveBPrice



Award winning composer Steven Price rose to the challenge of writing the music for Beast. Having worked on Gravity and Last Night in Soho, it’s no surprise that he delivered.

Beast has an energetic and tense soundtrack that helps carry along the plot line, switching from lighter and softer tones to urgent and fast-paced sounds that truly build up the tension. At some points, the music and singers used even felt reminiscent of those iconic Gladiator echoes (not that I’m saying anything will ever be on the same level, but parts of the soundtrack gave me that same feeling).

The fact that musician Sona Jobarteh featured across the soundtrack also only added to the authentic feeling, as she is the first female kora virtuoso from a west African griot family.