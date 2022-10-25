Categories
Celebrities

18 Reasons To Watch Idris Elba In Beast On Peacock Right Now


We’ve seen woman vs. shark in The Shallows, man (and woman) vs. giant snake in Anaconda, and now we have Idris Elba vs. lion in Beast streaming on Peacock right now! It doesn’t get more juicy than that when it comes to a primal action flick.

Now that the film is streaming on Peacock, it’s time for you to make your mind up: Will you dive in, or will you avoid it? Here’s 18 reasons why I think you should give it a go:

1.

Idris’s badass self.

2.

Beast has got an epic director and producer behind it.

3.

You’ll be thrown into the action.

4.

Sharlto Copley’s character wins on all fronts.

5.

Leah Jeffries and Iyana Halley’s supporting performances are a hearty addition.

6.

The “Man vs. Lion” plot is not that bad of a storyline.

7.

No Hollywood sets here…Beast was filmed on location!

8.

The cinematography is *chefs kiss*.

9.

It delivers big (CGI) cat energy.

10.

It’s a little exploration into the life-and-death battles lions face against humans.

11.

How about a gripping soundtrack to keep you on your toes?

18 Reasons To Watch Idris Elba In Beast On Peacock Right Now

Out today… my score for #BeastMovie. Had a wonderful time writing this, and working with the amazing @lauramvula, @SonaJobarteh and many other great musicians. The film is released in the US next week, hitting UK theatres one week later on the 26th. https://t.co/1ngurtplIp


@stevenbprice / Will Packer Productions / Via Twitter: @SteveBPrice

Award winning composer Steven Price rose to the challenge of writing the music for Beast. Having worked on Gravity and Last Night in Soho, it’s no surprise that he delivered.

Beast has an energetic and tense soundtrack that helps carry along the plot line, switching from lighter and softer tones to urgent and fast-paced sounds that truly build up the tension. At some points, the music and singers used even felt reminiscent of those iconic Gladiator echoes (not that I’m saying anything will ever be on the same level, but parts of the soundtrack gave me that same feeling).

The fact that musician Sona Jobarteh featured across the soundtrack also only added to the authentic feeling, as she is the first female kora virtuoso from a west African griot family.

12.

It even gets a bit tense.

13.

Most of the supporting cast were South African.

14.

The makeup and prosthetics team got gnarly with it.

15.

It’s only 93 minutes long (and aren’t you here for that?!).

16.

The final showdown makes it all the more fun (and debate-worthy).

17.

Beast defies all logic…and that’s okay (for once).

18.

Sometimes, you just want something nice and easy to follow.

Will you be watching Beast? Let us know in the comments!





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.