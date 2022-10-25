Ant-Man 3 Quantumania theory – Kang created Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings

Thanos was the main villain of the MCU’s Infinity Saga and now it’s Kang the Conqueror’s turn in the ongoing Multiverse Saga. Jonathan Majors’ baddie was first introduced in the last episode of Loki, with his variant called He Who Remains secretly running the Time Variance Authority and warning the Asgardian of his other selves. Kang the Conqueror is set to kick off Marvel Phase 5 as the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which received its first trailer this week.

Kang, a time-travelling despot from the future bent on conquering the multiverse, appears to be ruling at least part of the Quantum Realm.

Marvel fans will remember that shrinking down into this dimension was the key to time travel in Avengers Endgame, which explains why he’s down there plotting.

The villain seems to be blackmailing Ant-Man into helping him with some sort of scheme in his plans to dominate realities and different fan theories have been pointing out all the rings in the trailer.

Just as Infinity Stones were important to Thanos and his evil plans, could these rings play a similar role?