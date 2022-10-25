Arsenal have growing problem they may need to fix in January

Arsenal’s front three in particular of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have been in electric form together and they have spearheaded the team. They have been ever-presents for Arteta in the league along with six other players in Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard.
The lack of changes has allowed the side to retain a level of consistency, though it could represent a problem later in the season if Arsenal suffer from burnout in a busy schedule, which also includes a World Cup in the middle of the campaign.
Arteta has already addressed fears that his side may struggle later in the season, suggesting that he may not look to rotate too much this season. “Look at the top players in the world,” Arteta said.
Arteta could address his depth issue in January, and was previously linked with wingers in the summer as Raphinha, Cody Gakpo and Mykhaylo Mudryk were all mentioned with potential moves to the Emirates but none of them made the move to north London.
The Gunners could renew their interest in the two latter players who remained at their respective clubs in the summer, while Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha could also be on the move.
His contract at Selhurst Park expires at the end of the season and the Gunners have been strongly linked with the Ivorian in the past.
