Blackpink announced as headliners for BST Hyde Park – get tickets here





This week BST Hyde Park announced their headliner for the 2023 festival, Blackpink. In a momentous occasion for the South Korean band, this will mark the girl group’s UK festival Debut on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The band will also have a string of support acts preceding their late-night setlist. And tickets go on sale this week.

When can you buy Blackpink tickets? Tickets for Blackpink’s headline show at BST Hyde Park go on sale this Thursday, October 27. The tickets will be available for purchase at 10am BST, and include a range of different tier price lists. General Admission begins at £101.15 each, while Primary Entry goes up to £111.85 each. A maximum of six tickets per person applies. There are also Gold and Diamond VIP HydeAway tickets available for substantially more. Get your tickets here.

Fans should act quickly on Thursday, as these tickets will likely sell out very fast. For any impatient fans who can’t wait until next summer to see Blackpink, the group are visiting London at the end of next month to play the O2 Arena across two nights. They’ll be performing tracks from their new album, Born Pink, on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, at London’s Greenwich-based arena. You can get tickets for Blackpink’s O2 gigs here.

Blackpink will not be hitting BST Hyde Park alone, however. A plethora of support acts have been promised to join them in across the festival. What’s more, the BST Hyde Park, which is being brought to London in association with American Express, has announced a few more acts so far – but they are heavy hitters. On top of Blackpink as the headliners for Sunday, July 2, the festival will also welcome an iconic American singer-songwriter as well: Billy Joel. DON’T MISS…

Johnny Depp announces Hollywood Vampires UK tour [NEWS]

Michael Bublé tickets – Here’s where to buy UK concert tickets [INFO]

Joel hits the Great Oak Stage just a few days after Blackpink on Friday, July 7. This is sure to be a popular event, as it is his only European show of 2023 announced thus far. What’s more, just a few weeks earlier, American punk-pop star P!nk will be hitting the stage on Saturday, June 24, 2023. What’s more, because of the stratospheric demand for P!nk tickets, a further date was added the following day on Sunday, June 25. After that, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be playing two dates on Thursday, July 6, 2023, and Saturday, July 8, 2023. However, at the time of writing, these events have sold out completely. Get your tickets to BST Hyde Park here. Scroll down for a full list of gigs and events for BST Hyde Park.

BST Hyde Park Line Up June 24, 2023 – P!nk June 25, 2023 – P!nk July 2, 2023 – Blackpink July 7, 2023 – Billy Joel July 6, 2023 – Bruce Springsteen July 8, 2023 – Bruce Springsteen